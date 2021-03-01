Downtown Market hosting ‘Flight Fridays’

Flight Fridays 1 of 3

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is inviting visitors to try flights and bites every Friday in March.

The Downtown Market, at 435 Ionia Ave. SW in downtown Grand Rapids, said it will host Flight Fridays from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on March 5, 12, 19 and 26.

“Market hall merchants will create an opportunity for guests to experience a variety of items through beverage and food flights available for purchase all day long on Fridays. Trying something new has never been so easy,” the market said.

Flight Friday specials

Bon Bon Chocolates Flight ​— Choose five flavors from 16 options. Thin chocolate shell with soft fillings including ganache, caramel, praliné and pâte de fruit (Love’s Ice Cream & Chocolate, $10)

Ice Cream Flight ​— Choose five flavors from a selection of 16: eight dairy-based and eight dairy-free flavors daily ​(Love’s Ice Cream & Chocolate, $7)

Soda Flight​ — Pick out a flight of 10 craft sodas ​(High Tide Soda, $28)

Tea Trio ​— Arthur’s Apricot, Tokyo and Wild Strawberry teas ​(Spice Merchants, $15)

Spice Blend Flight ​— Any three spice blends ​(Spice Merchants, $12; regular price $4.49 each)

Aki Roll ​— Cream cheese, avocado and cucumber topped with sweet potato tempura ​(Sushi Market, $8)

Mini Scones Flight ​— Mini cranberry/orange scone and mini chocolate scone ​(Field & Fire, $3)

Wing Flight ​— Six boneless wings, each with a different sauce. ​(Juju Bird, $7)

Sausage Flight ​— Three small sausages with accouterments, including chicken sriracha, Italian beef and Weisswurst ​(Carver’s, $18)

Seafood Slider Flight​ — Three slider-sized seafood rolls, including a lobster roll, crab roll and shrimp roll ​(Fish Lads, $22)