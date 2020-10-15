Downtown Market to host Harvest Days culinary celebration

Harvest Days 1 of 5

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is inviting autumn enthusiasts to a weeklong showcase of the season’s flavors this month.

The Downtown Market, at 435 Ionia Ave. SW in downtown Grand Rapids, said it will host Harvest Days this Saturday through Oct. 24.

Market hall eateries will feature a week of exclusive menu specials “inspired by classic autumn spices and flavors” during the event, including chai latte gelato, caramel apple bubble tea, cinnamon kettle corn and more.

The event page is on the Downtown Market’s website.

Specials

Love’s Ice Cream

Chai latte dairy-free gelato ​— traditional masala chai spice blend with organic assam tea for a chai latte flavor of dairy-free vegan gelato. Available in pints only.

Pumpkin ice cream ​— all the flavors of a classic pumpkin pie infused into ice cream. Dairy available in scoops/pints, dairy-free available in pints only.

Rak Thai

Caramel apple bubble tea ​— apple bubble tea and frozen green apple flavor topped with caramel drizzles. 16 ounces for $5; 24 ounces for $7

Cheesy noodles​ — wide rice noodles and market veggies with cheesy red curry sauce. $10

Bliss & Vinegar

Bliss harvest salad ​— romaine and kale mix, dried Michigan cherries, sweet potato, goat cheese, walnuts, quinoa and sweety drop peppers. Small bowl, $7.69; big bowl, $9.49

Pinktail Poke

Harvest poke combo ​— seasonal poke bowl with salmon, classic sauce, avocado, teriyaki apples, roasted yellow squash, radish, toasted pumpkin seeds and cilantro crème fraiche, paired with a pumpkin soda from High Tide. Small bowl and soda, $13; Large bowl and soda, $17

​High Tide Soda

Halloween soda six-pack ​— fall-themed six-pack of pumpkin, green apple, butterscotch, ginger and chocolate hazelnut flavored sodas. $15, no substitutions or modifications

​Dorothy & Tony’s Gourmet Popcorn

Cinnamon kettle corn ​— D&T’s signature kettle corn dusted with cinnamon spice. Personal bag, $2.75; small, $4.50; medium, $7; large, $10

Juju Bird

Harvest bowl ​— mac and cheese bowl topped with chopped chicken strips, cheddar cheese, ranch and buffalo. $8

​Spice Merchants

Harvest fall specials ​— 20% off fall-flavored items. See store for details.

​Field & Fire

Harvest pretzels — 1-pound warm, buttery, freshly baked sourdough pretzels are available on Oct. 17 and Oct. 24 only in limited quantities. Call Field & Fire three days ahead to order. $3.50 per pretzel.

Other fall offerings available now

Field & Fire

Pumpkin cream cheese croissant

Pumpkin muffin

Sweetie-Licious Bake Shoppe

Classic pumpkin pie

Pumpkin whoopie pie

Pumpkin cupcake

Caramel apple cupcake

Alt City Beverage Company