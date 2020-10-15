Downtown Market to host Harvest Days culinary celebration

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is inviting autumn enthusiasts to a weeklong showcase of the season’s flavors this month.
The Downtown Market, at 435 Ionia Ave. SW in downtown Grand Rapids, said it will host Harvest Days this Saturday through Oct. 24.
Market hall eateries will feature a week of exclusive menu specials “inspired by classic autumn spices and flavors” during the event, including chai latte gelato, caramel apple bubble tea, cinnamon kettle corn and more.
The event page is on the Downtown Market’s website.
Specials
Love’s Ice Cream
- Chai latte dairy-free gelato — traditional masala chai spice blend with organic assam tea for a chai latte flavor of dairy-free vegan gelato. Available in pints only.
- Pumpkin ice cream — all the flavors of a classic pumpkin pie infused into ice cream. Dairy available in scoops/pints, dairy-free available in pints only.
Rak Thai
- Caramel apple bubble tea — apple bubble tea and frozen green apple flavor topped with caramel drizzles. 16 ounces for $5; 24 ounces for $7
- Cheesy noodles — wide rice noodles and market veggies with cheesy red curry sauce. $10
Bliss & Vinegar
- Bliss harvest salad — romaine and kale mix, dried Michigan cherries, sweet potato, goat cheese, walnuts, quinoa and sweety drop peppers. Small bowl, $7.69; big bowl, $9.49
Pinktail Poke
- Harvest poke combo — seasonal poke bowl with salmon, classic sauce, avocado, teriyaki apples, roasted yellow squash, radish, toasted pumpkin seeds and cilantro crème fraiche, paired with a pumpkin soda from High Tide. Small bowl and soda, $13; Large bowl and soda, $17
High Tide Soda
- Halloween soda six-pack — fall-themed six-pack of pumpkin, green apple, butterscotch, ginger and chocolate hazelnut flavored sodas. $15, no substitutions or modifications
Dorothy & Tony’s Gourmet Popcorn
- Cinnamon kettle corn — D&T’s signature kettle corn dusted with cinnamon spice. Personal bag, $2.75; small, $4.50; medium, $7; large, $10
Juju Bird
- Harvest bowl — mac and cheese bowl topped with chopped chicken strips, cheddar cheese, ranch and buffalo. $8
Spice Merchants
- Harvest fall specials — 20% off fall-flavored items. See store for details.
Field & Fire
- Harvest pretzels — 1-pound warm, buttery, freshly baked sourdough pretzels are available on Oct. 17 and Oct. 24 only in limited quantities. Call Field & Fire three days ahead to order. $3.50 per pretzel.
Other fall offerings available now
Field & Fire
- Pumpkin cream cheese croissant
- Pumpkin muffin
Sweetie-Licious Bake Shoppe
- Classic pumpkin pie
- Pumpkin whoopie pie
- Pumpkin cupcake
- Caramel apple cupcake
Alt City Beverage Company
- Pumpkin chai latte (hot or iced)
- Pumpkin pie Oh My Gourd! smoothie
- Celery green apple soda
