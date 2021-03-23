Food truck changes name, transforms menu

Starting in May, Gettin’ Fresh Food Truck will rebrand as Roll Call and debut a new menu.

Abbie Sterling, owner of Gettin’ Fresh LLC, said she will debut her new concept and menu for the food truck, which will be called Roll Call by Gettin’ Fresh, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 4 at the Fulton Street Farmers Market, at 1145 E. Fulton St. in Grand Rapids.

“During the shutdown, I had a lot of time to rethink the Gettin’ Fresh menu and what might resonate with area food truck lovers,” Sterling said. “There seemed to be a disconnect, and while our food was great, we just weren’t building enough of a following. I tried thinking of a concept that hasn’t been played out, and the ‘Global Foods: All Rolled Up’ idea came to me. I tried a few recipe ideas out and knew in general what I wanted and reached out to my friend Jenn Fillenworth. She and I have worked together on several projects over the past few years, and I think she’s a rock star chef with her finger on the culinary pulse. I knew Chef Jenn could create amazing recipes for my concept, and she did not disappoint.”

Sterling said the new concept is a way to bring global flavors into local street food.

“With Roll Call, I wanted to show my appreciation for global flavors and keep the street food vibe strong by offering handhelds,” she said.

“I love bold flavor combinations and always search a menu for worldly ingredients when I’m dining out. Seeking a way for my customers to explore these flavors in a street food-friendly way was my ultimate goal.”

Tickets to the grand opening, $10, are available on Eventbrite and will be applied to food orders. The socially distanced event will include button making, free caricature drawings, a photo booth and giveaways, as well as takeout through contactless ordering for those who are not comfortable staying for the party.