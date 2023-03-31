Founder expands Farmish, an Etsy-like app for farmers, gardeners and buyers

GRAND RAPIDS — When Terra Osman launched Farmish to help hobby gardeners connect with customers, she hardly imagined having almost 200,000 users and launching a paid membership version of the app a year later.

Osman, a web developer and hobby gardener living in suburban Grand Rapids, launched Farmish on the App Store and Google Play in March 2022. Her idea for the platform arose during the pandemic when she noticed an uptick in households wanting to buy local. At the same time, millions of U.S. residents were taking up hobby gardening.

She created Farmish to bring the demographics together. The app helps users buy and sell homegrown produce, backyard chicken eggs, garden supplies, plants, trees, honey and more. They can search for items they want to purchase or sell and schedule a meetup to complete their transactions offline.

