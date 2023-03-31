Founder expands Farmish, an Etsy-like app for farmers, gardeners and buyers

GRAND RAPIDS — When Terra Osman launched Farmish to help hobby gardeners connect with customers, she hardly imagined having almost 200,000 users and launching a paid membership version of the app a year later.
She created Farmish to bring the demographics together. The app helps users buy and sell homegrown produce, backyard chicken eggs, garden supplies, plants, trees, honey and more. They can search for items they want to purchase or sell and schedule a meetup to complete their transactions offline.
Grand Rapids Business Journal has been West Michigan's primary and most trusted source of local business news since 1983. The biweekly print edition of GRBJ, a must-read for the area's top decision-makers, is known as the business newspaper of metro Grand Rapids, Holland, Muskegon and all of West Michigan.