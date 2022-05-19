Franca’s Pizzeria to host grand opening

A new pizzeria recently joined Wealthy Street and will host its grand opening next week.

Brothers Dan and Davide Uccello, co-owners of Flo’s Collection, on May 10 kicked off their soft opening period for Franca’s Pizzeria, at 1551 Wealthy St. SE in Grand Rapids.

The duo will celebrate the restaurant’s grand opening from 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Monday, May 23, and the first 100 guests in attendance will receive free pizza for a year, Franca’s said in a Facebook post.

The eatery serves gourmet Sicilian-inspired pizza, pasta, salads, sub sandwiches and more. A full menu is here.

According to the Flo’s Collection website, Davide and Dan Uccello were born in Siciliy and started the restaurant group in 2011 with the support of their parents, Salvatore and Franca Uccello. They are not related to the family who owns the local Uccello’s Ristorante chain.

Flo’s Collection owns Flo’s Pizzeria at 4494 Plainfield Ave. NE in Grand Rapids, as well as Catering Concepts by Flo’s in Holland, two Flo’s Pizzeria Ristorante Sports Bar locations in Belmont and Greenville, and Flo’s Wood Fired Pizzeria in Rockford — making Franca’s the company’s sixth location.

Franca’s hours are 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday.

More information is at francaspizzeria.com or by calling (616) 290-1551.