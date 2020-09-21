GFS backing food safety certification program

Gordon Food Service and General Mills are forming an alliance with Trust20 to enhance food and restaurant safety procedures.

Chicago-based Trust20, a safety and certification program for restaurants in North America, said it secured buy-in from Wyoming-based Gordon Food Service (GFS) and Minneapolis-based General Mills Convenience & Foodservice to promote Trust20’s enhanced health and safety guidelines for foodservice industry staff and diners during COVID-19.

Core components of the Trust20 program are onsite restaurant certification inspections and a set of resources to help restaurant operators meet enhanced diner expectations.

Nick Florek, general manager of Trust20, said it is “incredible” for Trust20 to have gained the support of two such well-recognized foodservice companies.

“We are excited to boost the Trust20 voice as diners across the country look to foodservice industry experts for more effective health and safety procedures when dining out,” he said.

Rich Wolowski, CEO of Gordon Food Service, said he is “incredibly excited” to be in this partnership with General Mills as GFS continues to work on helping its customers and the foodservice industry as a whole thrive once more.

Bruce Allen, president and general manager of Foodservice at General Mills, said his company is pleased to be partnering with Gordon Food Service “to raise awareness about Trust20 and help restaurants take steps to instill consumer confidence in dining out again.”

“Restaurants have a lot on their plate right now as they navigate the pandemic and work diligently to welcome back diners as safely as possible,” he said.

The Trust20 tactics cover four categories for restaurants hoping to set the bar higher for health and safety: cleaning and sanitizing, social distancing, employee health and safety, and diner health and safety.

More information on the Trust20 certification is at trust20.co.