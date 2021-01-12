Grand Rapids chef Jennifer Fillenworth will be featured on ‘Supermarket Stakeout’

A local chef will be shown competing for a $10,000 grand prize on a Food Network reality show episode that airs next week.

An episode featuring Grand Rapids chef Jennifer Fillenworth, also known as Jenny with the Good Eats, will air on the Food Network’s “Supermarket Stakeout” show Jan. 19.

Fillenworth is a personal chef and registered dietitian who also recently became the executive chef of Root Farmacy Café in East Hills.

“Supermarket Stakeout,” a reality show hosted by “Iron Chef” Alex Guarnaschelli, takes four chefs and puts them into the ultimate culinary battle — in a parking lot. The competitors must stake out groceries from shoppers exiting a grocery store. Each chef must negotiate with shoppers to buy their groceries right on the spot. The chefs are given $500 for all three rounds. Each round features a different twist and a different theme. The last chef standing will take home a grand prize of $10,000.

The network first reached out to Fillenworth back in 2019, but she was unable to compete due to a serious car accident.

“I put in a lot of work over the past year to get physically stronger to be able to do something this physical and demanding,” Fillenworth said.

COVID-19 put a pause on production until October 2020, when Fillenworth was finally able to fly out to Los Angeles to film the episode.

“It has been such a long battle over the past year, and I’m beyond thankful for this opportunity and to represent Grand Rapids on national television,” she said.