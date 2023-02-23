Green Wagon Farm opens on-site produce store

A West Michigan farm is opening to the public.

Ada’s Green Wagon Farm, 4960 Quiggle Ave., announced Thursday, Feb. 23, the opening of its new farm store, which will give customers the chance to purchase organic vegetables five days a week.

Owners Chad and Heather Anderson started Green Wagon Farm as a roadside stand in 2010.

The store sits at the front of the 18-acre farm in Ada. It is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

“We spent a lot of late nights and early mornings bringing this dream to life, but the outcome was well worth it,” Heather Anderson said. “We are excited to welcome more people to the farm and see how people weave a stop at the store into their weekly routines.”

The store will be stocked several times a week with fresh greens, herbs and root and fruiting vegetables. There are also specialty items such as fresh flower bouquets and dried flower wreaths.

Along with the store, Green Wagon Farm also offers produce through its year-round Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program and Saturdays at Fulton Street Farmers Market.

CSA, a membership program that often includes drop-off of locally grown produce at home, boomed during the pandemic, and there are more than 7,600 CSAs across the country, according to the database LocalHarvest.

Michigan is one of the top states with direct-to-consumer farms sales with $555 million in 2020, trailing New York, Pennsylvania and California, according to April 2022 data from the USDA. On-farm stores or stands make up the bulk of the nationwide $2.9 billion in direct farm sales, accounting for $1.2 billion.