GRPS offers free summer meals to children

Grand Rapids Public Schools’ Nutrition Services Department is sponsoring the United States Department of Agriculture-funded Summer Meals Program to provide free meals to children in Grand Rapids this summer.

Children up to 18 can now pick up breakfast, lunch and snacks at various GRPS schools and community locations throughout the city free of charge. The locations also are having summer activities for children.

GRPS encourages parents to check with individual sites for snack and breakfast availability.

Click here for the list of locations, times and dates or call (616) 819-2135 for more information.