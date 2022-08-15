Herbruck’s cuts ribbon on Pennsylvania location

A Michigan poultry ranch recently expanded into Pennsylvania.

Saranac egg producer Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch recently celebrated the completion of Blue Springs Egg Farm, a cage-free egg-laying facility in Mercersburg, Pennsylvania.

Herbruck’s family members and local state and elected officials were present at Blue Springs for a ribbon-cutting event and open house for a tour of the 335-acre facility that has been under construction for the past two years.

The new facility will begin operations this fall.

The farm includes eight poultry barns and an egg processing facility, as well as a fertilizer-making and storage building that will turn hen litter into organic fertilizer, which then will be used on the farm.

“Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch is so thankful for all the support for Blue Springs Egg Farm,” said Greg Herbruck, CEO of Herbruck’s. “As a fourth-generation family business, we integrated our core values into every aspect of Blue Springs. This facility incorporates leading sustainability practices and uses the most innovative technology in the poultry industry.”

Blue Springs will employ nearly 200 people when operational, all positions that Herbruck’s plans to fill locally, keeping Pennsylvania talent in the area.

“Many years of planning and hard work have led to this exciting day where we celebrate the opening of this new cage-free, egg-laying operation that brings household-sustaining jobs and significant economic benefits to the region,” said Pennsylvania Sen. Judy Ward. “Herbruck’s is a family-run company that values the animals, the land and the community. We are thrilled that they chose Mercersburg for this facility and welcome the Herbruck’s team to the area.”

Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch is a fourth-generation poultry farm based in Saranac. The company has 9.7 million hens and is the largest egg producer in Michigan and one of the largest nationwide.