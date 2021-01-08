Herbruck’s donates more than 1.6 million eggs

Saranac-based Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch, the largest egg producer in Michigan, donated more than 1.6 million eggs in 2020.

The family farm typically donates about 1 million eggs per year, however, the pandemic forced the increase in donations to help families who have been impacted by COVID-19.

“COVID-19 has affected so many of our local families, and we want to do what we can to support our neighbors,” Herbruck’s President Greg Herbruck said. “By donating eggs to food banks, we have been able to help ensure families are still getting nutritious food during an extremely challenging time.”

The eggs were donated to local and regional charities like the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan and Feeding America West Michigan, and those in Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, where Herbruck’s will open a sustainable cage-free egg-laying facility.

“We at Flat River Outreach Ministries are incredibly thankful to Herbruck’s for its donations of high-quality, healthy eggs throughout this year,” said Kelly Glas, healthy food program coordinator at Lowell-based Flat River. “Before our partnership, it was difficult for us to regularly provide eggs as an option for our clients. Now we never miss a day for our clients to choose Herbruck’s eggs as one of the ways to provide for their families. As many have struggled to afford nutritious food this year, we’re grateful for a business that serves the needs of its community.”

The farm also donated funds; provided sponsorships; and gave supplies like masks, hand sanitizer, and wipes to local organizations and causes in addition to giving its employees over 146,000 eggs.