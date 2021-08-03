Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch to host job fair

Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch is hosting a job fair from noon-6 p.m. Wednesday at its Saranac facility, 6425 Grand River Ave.

Multiple open positions are available in maintenance, production, processing and logistics, and interviews will be conducted on the spot. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have no direct contact or live with any birds or pigs to ensure proper biosecurity for the farm’s flocks.

If hired, individuals will be eligible for comprehensive benefits, free health care, competitive wages and a sign-on bonus.

Those who cannot attend can visit the Herbruck’s website for employment information.