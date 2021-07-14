Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch using sheep to maintain vegetation around solar array

Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch welcomed six sheep at its Green Meadow Organics facility in Saranac to graze on its grass and weeds to help with electrical productivity.

Apple, Flopsy, Flora, Patches, Sarah and Wendy will be at the facility until August to maintain the vegetation around the farm’s solar array that spans 8 acres. The array will produce enough electricity to meet about one-quarter of the power demand for the Green Meadow Organics facility.

“Just like our solar array, the sheep will lessen our impact on the environment by cutting down on our fossil fuel usage,” said Cody Herbruck, senior manager of capital expenses at Herbruck’s. “We’re excited these four-legged, fluffy lawnmowers with a good home while implementing a simple tactic that helps us on our mission to make the world a greener place.”

Herbruck’s is the largest egg producer in Michigan and has locations in Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania.