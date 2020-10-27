Holland Civic Center Place to close Smoke’n Tulip restaurant

The venue management company for Holland Civic Center Place is closing a smoked food-themed restaurant it opened in August so it can use the space for hosting meetings and events.

Ames, Iowa-based VenuWorks, which manages the Holland Civic Center Place (HCCP) at 150 W. Eighth St. in Holland, said last week that it will close the Smoke’n Tulip restaurant that opened Aug. 22 in the venue.

VenuWorks said the closure, which will take effect Friday after dinner service, might be a temporary hiatus and the restaurant “could emerge again in some form” depending on a variety of factors.

“We want to thank everyone (who) came out to experience the Smoke’n Tulip over the last couple of months and invite everyone to come back before we have to close down on Oct. 30 in order to once again host events,” said Chris Hart, executive director of the HCCP.

The management company decided to close Smoke’n Tulip and shift back to hosting events after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Sept. 25 emergency order relaxed some restrictions on certain meeting and event venues, allowing them to reopen as of Oct. 9 with limited capacity for indoor and outdoor gatherings.

VenuWorks will begin using HCCP for more events, meetings and sports-related activities starting in November.

The Holland Civic Center Place has over 50,000 square feet of space. The venue said it can currently host indoor events from 10-175 people based on current restrictions, as well as larger gatherings outside, while providing in-house food and beverage service when needed.

Those interested in booking an event can email the venue at hccpinfo@venuworks.com or call (616) 928-2000.

A calendar of special events the venue will host beginning Sunday can be found at civiccenterplace.com or facebook.com/hollandciviccenterplace.