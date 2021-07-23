Hospitality group opening Brick and Brine restaurant in Kalamazoo

A restaurant that serves new American fare will open on the ground floor of a hotel in downtown Kalamazoo this fall.

Greenleaf Hospitality Group (GHG) said this week that it is opening Brick and Brine in the lobby level of the Radisson Plaza Hotel and Suites at 100 W. Michigan Ave. in downtown Kalamazoo.

The restaurant will feature “new American fare, a variety of seating options and a warm, social atmosphere,” according to GHG.

Brick and Brine will include three private event spaces, main dining room seating, and bar and lounge seating in an open-air concept, complete with sliding glass walls. Details will be announced later about a private chef experience for customers.

The restaurant will have a seasonally changing menu, brined proteins, indulgent desserts and familiar flavors “with a twist.” A bar and lounge area at the front of the restaurant will feature craft cocktails and a large wine selection.

“We’ve dedicated an abundant (number) of hours in the last year to reimagining our restaurant offerings,” said Tim Rayman, CEO of GHG. “I’m ecstatic with what our team has created for our Kalamazoo residents and the thousands of visiting guests we have overnight at the hotel. I invite you to join us for your next happy hour, date night, company holiday party or any other occasion you can imagine to enjoy a phenomenal dining experience.”

Guests of the Radisson will be able to order food from Brick and Brine on the room service menu.

Renovations to the new space within the Radisson are underway. People can sign up for updates here.

GHG aims to make a positive impact on the greater Kalamazoo community by “providing premier establishments of dining, hospitality and entertainment.” GHG is comprised of the Radisson Plaza Hotel, Wings Event Center, Wings West and several outlets in each.