Hudsonville Ice Cream kicks off 2022 with new flavors

A new year means two new flavors from Hudsonville Ice Cream.

The Holland-based ice cream maker said Thursday, Jan. 14, it is introducing two limited-edition flavors, Tuxedo Chocolate Cherry and Crispy Caramel Candy Bar, which will be in stores in the coming weeks and available while supplies last.

Tuxedo Chocolate Cherry includes layers of dark and white chocolate ice cream mixed with a tart cherry swirl. The flavor is a new twist on a previous limited-edition flavor, Chocolate Raspberry Indulgence, which was in the lineup in 2018 and 2019.

Crispy Caramel Candy Bar features ribbons of caramel and thick fudge and chocolate-covered rice crisps, all combined into a vanilla ice cream for a candy bar-inspired dessert.

Both flavors will be available at Kroger, Meijer and other grocery stores. People can visit hudsonvilleicecream.com/scoop-locator to find stores where Hudsonville Ice Cream is sold.

Hudsonville’s previous limited-edition flavors include American Fireworks, Baked Apple Crisp, Blueberry Cobbler, Cinnamon Sugar Cookie, Peanut Butter & Jelly and Peppermint Stick.