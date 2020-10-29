Incogmeato to donate $1M in product to Feeding America

Incogmeato by MorningStar Farms is helping address the “protein gap” by donating $1 million in plant-based protein products to Feeding America.

The brand of Battle Creek-based Kellogg Company said Tuesday that it will respond to the hunger crisis by donating the equivalent of $1 million in plant-based protein products to Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the country.

Feeding America estimates 1 in 6 people are facing hunger in 2020, and its member food banks are struggling to keep up with demand, as food bank visitors have increased by an average of 60%, and charitable donations have sunk to Great Recession lows.

According to Feeding America, food banks are especially experiencing a shortage of fresh protein — one of the most requested and least donated items.

“We are proud to be partnering with Feeding America to help extend Incogmeato’s mission of making plant-based protein accessible to all, especially in this critical time of need,” said Sara Young, general manager, plant-based proteins at Kellogg Company.

Blake Thompson, chief supply chain officer at Feeding America, said the organization is grateful for the donation.

“(Kellogg’s) generosity helps food banks provide more nourishing food to our neighbors during this challenging time. We are thankful for their commitment to fighting hunger and for helping to address the increased need in our communities,” he said.

Instagram battle

Incogmeato also is bringing back its Instagram “spokesanimals” — @Prissy_Pig, @SammiChicken and @BuckleytheHighlandCow — to partake in a friendly competition on Instagram to see which spokesanimal will get the honor of having the $1 million in Incogmeato product donated in their name, in what would be the biggest food donation ever made by an animal to Feeding America.

Through Friday, @SammiChicken, @Prissy_Pig and @BuckelytheHighlandCow will share social content asking followers to vote for the donation to be made in their name.

Those who would like to vote can comment on the Incogmeato posts on Facebook and Instagram (@IncogmeatoUS) using a burger emoji. On Sunday, the winning animal influencer will be announced, and Incogmeato will donate the $1 million in plant-based protein products in the winning spokesanimal’s name.

Incogmeato also is encouraging followers to visit feedingamerica.org/donate to contribute whatever they can to help communities facing hunger.