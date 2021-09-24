Italian takeout joint temporarily closes

An East Grand Rapids carry-out pizza and Italian food place is closing its doors for a time.

Rose’s Express, at 2224 Wealthy St. SE in East Grand Rapids’ Gaslight Village, announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Sept. 21, that it is closing its doors temporarily.

“We are saddened to inform you that Rose’s Express is now closed due to staffing issues,” the restaurant said in the post. “We anticipate the closure to be temporary and will keep you informed of further developments. Rose’s Restaurant and Paddock Place are both great dining alternatives in the East Grand Rapids area.”

Rose’s Express is a spinoff of Rose’s on Reeds Lake, and both restaurants are owned by the Grand Rapids-based Gilmore Collection. Rose’s Express primarily serves wood-fired pizza, in addition to a “streamlined” version of Rose’s Mediterranean and Italian menu offerings.

Established in 1978, The Gilmore Collection operates a portfolio of 14 dining concepts in West Michigan and Colorado, including Rose’s, Bluewater Grill, Bostwick Lake Inn and The B.O.B.