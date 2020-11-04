Kaffeine Place opens in Midtown neighborhood

Kaffeine Place 1 of 3

A woman-owned café opened in Grand Rapids’ Midtown neighborhood.

Owner-operator Sun Lee last month opened Kaffeine Place on the first floor of the Midtown CityZen mixed-use housing development at 637 Michigan St. NE, Suite A, in Grand Rapids, according to NAI Wisinski of West Michigan, which brokered the lease deal.

Sun said the coffee shop and eatery aims to provide “a small-town experience with a big-city appeal.” Kaffeine Place will offer a variety of signature drinks and dishes, including Jasmine Matcha Lattes, Cloud Lattes, caramel lattes and more.

“We will offer a special boba milk tea (that) will be freshly brewed in a traditional way and boiled with a few types of sugars to make the (best-tasting) milk tea,” she said. “We don’t use powder for boba milk tea like other shops.”

Vegan and vegetarian foods also will be available.

“Our signature dish is bulgogi burrito. Bulgogi is marinated thinly sliced beef, mildly sweet, savory and smoky flavor from soy-based sauce. Bulgogi became a very popular dish in the U.S., and I created that mix in burrito style,” Sun said. “Bulgogi can be served in various styles, like on open toast and panini, as well.”

Sun has over 15 years of experience working in restaurants and spent a year traveling to several states to visit other cafes and coffee shops.

“After collecting ideas from all spaces, I decided to open a café where people can enjoy great quality coffee and food. I’ve been trained by one of the best pasticcerie in Korea on how to bake European-style desserts and how to open a café,” she said.

Todd Leinberger and Mary Anne Wisinski-Rosely of NAI Wisinski of West Michigan represented the landlord, while Leinberger also represented the tenant in the transaction.

“The Michigan Street corridor continues to attract vibrant retailers, and Kaffeine Place adds to the vibrancy of this retail corridor,” Leinberger said.

The café’s hours currently are 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Online ordering for pickup in store will be available, since dine-in capacity is limited.

More information is at kaffeineplace.com.