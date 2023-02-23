Kellogg Company, Meijer partner to boost agricultural workforce

A partnership between two West Michigan companies and the National Young Farmers Coalition aims to help boost the agricultural pipeline.

Kellogg Company and Meijer this week announced their partnership with the National Young Farmers Coalition to bolster the pipeline of young Midwest farmers. The effort comes as the average age of U.S. farmers surpasses 60 years old.

“”By investing in young farmer leaders and supporting their advocacy, Kellogg and Meijer can help shape the future of farming in the Midwest for generations to come,” Kellogg Company Vice President of Sales Accounts Amy Davis said in a release. “As two Michigan-based companies, this is particularly important, as Michigan is the second most agriculturally diverse state in the country.”

Few farmers come from farming families, and the National Young Farmers Coalition works to equitably resource the next generation of agricultural workers.

The Kellogg and Meijer partnership will help cover the honorariums for 12 Midwest farmers, including five in Michigan, who participate in the Young Farmers Land Advocacy Fellowship.

The funds will support the fellowship to cover travel to advocate for themselves in Washington, D.C., as well as underwrite the creation of online and in-store consumer communications about the partnership.

“Meijer has a longstanding commitment to our local growers, many of which we’ve worked with for decades,” Meijer Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer Don Sanderson said in a release. “But with any good business, it’s vital to create pathways for the next generation. This partnership with The National Young Farmers Coalition will help young farmers, especially young farmers of color, while ensuring a strong supply chain in the future.”

The partnership will also help improve access to financing for young farmers of color, according to the release. The two West Michigan companies have collaborated to support Midwest farmers since 2019.

“Uplifting farmer voices into policy advocacy while building a strong community of young farmers to support one another along the way is crucial as farming transitions into the hands of these young farmers,” said Michigan Organizer for Young Farmers Payge Lindow.