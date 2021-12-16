Kellogg facing political pressure to resume contract talks

Kellogg Company is facing increasing political pressure to resume contract talks with its 1,400 striking cereal plant workers.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts sent a letter to the company’s CEO this week urging the company to return to the bargaining table with workers at its four plants nationwide, including one in his state. The letter came just a few days after President Joe Biden criticized Kellogg Company for threatening to hire permanent replacements for the workers who have been on strike since Oct. 5.

Ricketts said in his letter the Battle Creek-based company should recognize the contributions its workers have made during the pandemic by continuing to produce its well-known brands of cereal and try to retain them during this period when many companies are struggling to hire enough workers.

“Despite the challenges of the global pandemic, they showed up day after day to do their jobs so that across the country there was food on the shelves,” said Ricketts, the Nebraska Republican. “These workers helped Kellogg’s increase sales and revenue (and grow net income by over 30%) from 2019 to 2020 — a time when many businesses endured losses due to the financial headwinds of the pandemic.”