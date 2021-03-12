Lakeshore Restaurant Week returns in Muskegon

Muskegon Lakeshore Restaurant Week 1 of 3

A broadcast media company is bringing back the Muskegon Lakeshore Restaurant Week this month.

The event will be held March 19-27 with Muskegon-area restaurants supplying a wide range of food specials for dine-in and takeout customers.

Sponsored by Cumulus Media radio stations 98.3 WLCS, V-100 WVIB, Sunny 92.5 and NASH Icon WLAW, “the Muskegon Lakeshore Restaurant Week allows dining spots throughout Muskegon to show off what they can do best,” said Rich Berry, director of sales for Cumulus Media – Muskegon.

“With COVID-19 altering our lives for the past year, we waited for what we thought was the best time for everyone to feel like it is safe to frequent their favorite restaurants,” Berry said. “Gov. (Gretchen) Whitmer has expanded the number of people who can dine in to 50% capacity, and the weather is starting to get nice. Vaccinations are also happening. People are becoming more comfortable with getting out or doing takeout.”

At this time, 12 area restaurants and counting will be participating.

“We put this together very quickly,” Berry said. “We were constantly polling restaurants, asking them when they thought we should do it. About three weeks ago, several said that now was the time.”

The Muskegon Lakeshore Restaurant Week was founded in 2014 and was originally held in November. In 2020, it was moved to late February, right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Michigan in mid-March.

Participating restaurants

Walker’s Restaurant

Dr. Rolf’s Barbecue

Hamburger Mikey

The Glenside Pub

Smash Wine Bar & Bistro

Pub 111

Soul Filled Eatery

Hearthstone Bistro

Lake House Waterfront Grille

The Northside Pub

Pizza Ranch

IHOP