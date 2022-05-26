Le Macaron sets grand opening date

A franchise location of a French pastry shop will open next week in downtown Grand Rapids.

Rockford couple Bobbi Jo and William Blanton will host a grand opening for their franchise of Le Macaron, at 132 Monroe Center St. NW in Grand Rapids, on Friday, June 3, according to store manager and Grand Rapids resident Megan McCurdy.

The French patisserie chain is known for its macarons, chocolates, eclairs, French gelato, coffee, espresso, macaron cakes, mini macaron cakes, lemon tarts, Napoleons and other French pastries. It also offers catering.

“We see LeMacaron as a fun place where people will stop to enjoy the experience of our French macarons and other fine pastries while not feeling guilty about splurging on themselves,” the Blantons said in a previous report. “We think it’s OK to ‘treat yourself’ every now and then.”

The shop will host a few invite-only soft openings prior to the public launch next week.

More information on the shop is available on Facebook.