Local grocer to support Ukrainians

Byron Center-based SpartanNash said it will support Ukrainians during the Russian attack on their country by donating money and food.

The local grocery chain this week will begin shipping more than $1 million worth of food and supplies such as canned meats, energy bars, bottled water and personal hygiene items. SpartanNash will export products via its global supply chain network and California-based nonprofit Convoy of Hope.

“This is a humanitarian disaster, and SpartanNash is uniquely positioned to support Ukrainians in addition to the American military heroes who are serving on the front lines of this crisis,” said SpartanNash President and CEO Tony Sarsam. “As a ‘people first’ company, we look for opportunities to provide aid to those in need whenever we can.”

SpartanNash’s military division is supporting the American military. The division distributes grocery products to 160 military commissaries and over 400 exchanges in 39 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, South Korea and Japan.

SpartanNash also is donating $25,000 to Convoy of Hope, which will provide 7,500 additional meals to families in need.

“In any crisis situation, rapid response is vital, and we are glad to partner with SpartanNash to leverage its expertise in global food logistics,” said Ethan Forhetz, vice president of public engagement for Convoy of Hope. “Getting close to a war zone and responding during a crisis is no simple task. We rely on our disaster response experts and local volunteers to deliver hope to the impacted communities.”

SpartanNash also said it stopped purchasing and selling all Russian-produced vodka on Feb. 26.