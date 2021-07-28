Meritage opens Stan’s Tacos location in Grand Haven

Meritage Hospitality Group is opening a second Stan’s Taco location next month on the lakeshore.

Grand Rapids-based Meritage said Tuesday, July 27, it will open a Stan’s Tacos location at 21 Beacon Blvd. in Grand Haven on Aug. 10.

The Grand Haven location joins Stan’s Tacos in Walker and other restaurants in the Meritage portfolio including Wendy’s, Morning Belle, Twisted Rooster and Freighters.

“The vision for Stan’s Tacos is to create a place where we can bring our family and friends to enjoy great tacos and good times,” said Gary Rose, president and COO of Meritage. “We feel our Grand Haven opening is timely, as COVID-related restrictions are lifted and guests are free to relax with family and friends.”

Stan’s Tacos offers an a la carte-style menu of popular Mexican tacos, scratch-made from fresh ingredients, as well as a variety of alcoholic beverages.

Local artist and Mural by Design owner Sotir Davidhi created a large wall mural for the interior space featuring an aerial view of local Grand Haven landmarks.

Alongside its popular classic margarita, Stan’s features flavored margarita options including blackberry, blood orange, coconut, jalapeno, mango and strawberry as well as blackberry red sangria and mango peach white sangria. Margaritas and sangria are available for to go pickup.

The restaurant will offer weekly specials, including:

Margarita Mondays — $2 off all margaritas

Happy hour — Half off all chips and dips, $3 drafts and $5 classic margaritas

Meritage plans to expand the Stan’s Tacos brand to other markets following the Grand Haven opening, including at 67 Ottawa Ave. SW in Grand Rapids in early September and at 1600 E. Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids later this fall.

Stan’s Tacos Grand Haven will be open for dine-in service, curbside pickup and delivery. Stan’s is currently hiring for the Grand Haven and Grand Rapids locations, including servers, cooks, hosts and dishwashers. Candidates can apply by visiting stanstacos.com/careers-new.

Hours for Stan’s Tacos are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Menus, specials and other information can be found at stanstacos.com and for ease of delivery and curbside ordering, the Stan’s Tacos app can be downloaded at stanstacos.com/get-our-app.