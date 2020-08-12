Michigan agricultural leaders to hold virtual town hall

Michigan and national agricultural commodity leaders will be hosting a virtual town hall at 11 a.m. Thursday to discuss the future of Michigan agriculture trade and supply chains.

The town hall will tackle issues such as trade war, COVID-19 and an increase in non-U.S. trade agreements with overseas customers that Michigan has traditionally served.

The virtual event will feature a panel discussion that will be facilitated by Terry Henne, farm broadcaster at WSGW Radio in Saginaw and contributing reporter for Michigan Ag Today, and Jody E. Pollok-Newsom, the executive director for Michigan Wheat Program.

The panelists are:

Dave Milligan, president, National Association of Wheat Growers

Laurie A. Tannous, special adviser, Cross Border Institute and VP Government Relations, Farrow

Jose M. Jimenez, VP, commercial and market development, Zeeland Farm Services Inc.

Joe Cramer, executive director, Michigan Bean Commission

Chuck Lippstreu, president, Michigan Agri-Business Association

The panelists will be taking questions from the conversation participants. To join the virtual town hall, visit here.