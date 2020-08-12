Michigan agricultural leaders to hold virtual town hall

By
-
55
Terry Henne Courtesy Farmers for Free Trade

Michigan and national agricultural commodity leaders will be hosting a virtual town hall at 11 a.m. Thursday to discuss the future of Michigan agriculture trade and supply chains.

The town hall will tackle issues such as trade war, COVID-19 and an increase in non-U.S. trade agreements with overseas customers that Michigan has traditionally served.

The virtual event will feature a panel discussion that will be facilitated by Terry Henne, farm broadcaster at WSGW Radio in Saginaw and contributing reporter for Michigan Ag Today, and Jody E. Pollok-Newsom, the executive director for Michigan Wheat Program.

The panelists are:

  • Dave Milligan, president, National Association of Wheat Growers
  • Laurie A. Tannous, special adviser, Cross Border Institute and VP Government Relations, Farrow
  • Jose M. Jimenez, VP, commercial and market development, Zeeland Farm Services Inc.
  • Joe Cramer, executive director, Michigan Bean Commission
  • Chuck Lippstreu, president, Michigan Agri-Business Association

The panelists will be taking questions from the conversation participants. To join the virtual town hall, visit here.

Facebook Comments