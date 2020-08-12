Michigan agricultural leaders to hold virtual town hall

Michigan and national agricultural commodity leaders will be hosting a virtual town hall at 11 a.m. Thursday to discuss the future of Michigan agriculture trade and supply chains.
The town hall will tackle issues such as trade war, COVID-19 and an increase in non-U.S. trade agreements with overseas customers that Michigan has traditionally served.
The virtual event will feature a panel discussion that will be facilitated by Terry Henne, farm broadcaster at WSGW Radio in Saginaw and contributing reporter for Michigan Ag Today, and Jody E. Pollok-Newsom, the executive director for Michigan Wheat Program.
The panelists are:
- Dave Milligan, president, National Association of Wheat Growers
- Laurie A. Tannous, special adviser, Cross Border Institute and VP Government Relations, Farrow
- Jose M. Jimenez, VP, commercial and market development, Zeeland Farm Services Inc.
- Joe Cramer, executive director, Michigan Bean Commission
- Chuck Lippstreu, president, Michigan Agri-Business Association
The panelists will be taking questions from the conversation participants. To join the virtual town hall, visit here.
