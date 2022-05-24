Monsoon Vietnamese Cuisine sets grand opening date

A group of partners have set the opening date for their Vietnamese restaurant in downtown Grand Rapids.

Phong Nguyen, Tai Nguyen, Kevin Nguyen and Thuan Truong, co-owners of Vietbrothers Restaurant LLC, are planning to host a grand opening Wednesday, June 1, for Monsoon Vietnamese Cuisine at 55 Monroe Center St. NW in Grand Rapids, according to their recent Facebook post.

“Mark your calendar and stop by and grab some delicious Vietnamese food,” the owners said.

As the Business Journal previously reported, the group devised the restaurant as a way to introduce Grand Rapids to a broader array of Vietnamese cuisine than is typical for the area.

The restaurant’s menu will include a traditional northside pho style, which is a beef noodle soup with a bone marrow base that cooks for 24 hours. Monsoon also will offer a variety of dishes grilled over charcoal flames, including Bun Thit Nuong Hanoi (grilled pork vermicelli noodles, a dish President Barack Obama and Chef Anthony Bourdain sampled on a visit to Vietnam in 2016); Bo Nuong Sate (marinated Wagyu beef steak with sate seasoning); Suong Heo Nuong (marinated Tomahawk pork chop); and other dishes.

A full menu is on the restaurant’s website.

Phong Nguyen will be the executive chef at Monsoon. He has experience working at multiple restaurants, such as Noto’s Old World Italian Dining and Rockwell Republic in Grand Rapids.

The restaurant will have seating for 45 guests inside and 20 seats for outdoor diners.

More information will be posted on Facebook in the coming days.