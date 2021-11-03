Natural Choice Foods opens new $15M headquarters in Marne

An overstock and closeout food buyer invested $15 million to relocate its headquarters to Marne in a move expected to create 40 jobs.

After nearly a year-and-a-half of construction, Natural Choice Foods opened the doors to its new headquarters at 1125 Comstock St. in Marne. The company was previously based at 5899 Comstock Park Drive NW in Comstock Park. A spokesperson for Natural Choice Foods said the company will continue using the old location for storage.

The new location originally included a 60,000-square-foot building, which was expanded to 135,000 square feet, with room to expand up to 300,000 square feet.

The Marne facility is outfitted with an eco-friendly CO2 refrigeration system and a generator backup system to ensure all food stays at proper temperatures. The new headquarters also includes the company’s expanded food repack and co-pack facility.

The additional space is expected to lead to the creation of 40 jobs during the next year.

“Over the past 17 months, a period of time that has been universally difficult for most everyone, our team has worked day in and day out to make this move from Comstock Park to Marne a reality,” said Shayne Eisenga, president, Natural Choice Foods.

“Our team is also proud to say that we worked with primarily local companies for building design, development, construction — even furnishings and professional services. We’re committed to being a national leader in overstock food buying and reselling.”

Firms on the project, in collaboration with Natural Choice Foods’ facilities manager, included Grand Rapids-based Pinnacle Construction and Walker-based Phoenix Refrigeration, among others.

Natural Choice Foods

Founded in 1997, Natural Choice Foods buys excess/distressed grocery and food items from large food companies and repacks or resells items to secondary grocery outlets across the country — including its own Daily Deals Food Outlet stores — while guaranteeing brand protection for national food brands.