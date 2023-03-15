New City Neighbors inks 5-year partnership with Rockford’s Plainsong Farm to grow produce

Two local agriculture-focused nonprofits have inked a deal to share growing space in Rockford.

Grand Rapids-based New City Neighbors, a nonprofit providing youth programming through educational farm work, has signed a five-year agreement to lease a 1.75-acre plot in Rockford from Plainsong Farm and Ministry to use primarily for growing produce.

The step follows a transitional period for New City Neighbors, which since fall has been leasing a small plot of growing space from Plainsong, but primarily conducts its operations out of a residential property at 1115 Leonard St. NE that it purchased in 2020, as MiBiz previously reported.

The move followed a sudden split from Fourth Reformed Church in July 2020, where the nonprofit had previously been housed. The split came after New City Neighbors’ hiring of Executive Director Ricardo Tavárez, an ordained Christian Reformed minister who is gay.

New City Neighbors became an independent charity in 2012, but continued to lease space at Fourth Reformed Church’s Union Avenue NE location until church leadership took issue with the organization’s affirmation of same-sex relationships, MiBiz reported.

After the split, New City Neighbors moved to the Leonard Street location, where it has built out office and programming spaces, a commercial kitchen and plans to reopen its outdoor cafe in early May.

Tavárez said New City Neighbors’ relationship with Plainsong Executive Director Nurya Love Parish developed when she reached out to express support and encouragement during the nonprofit’s transition away from Fourth Reformed Church.

In late 2022, New City Neighbors reached out to Plainsong about using some land for growing fall crops, a partnership that grew into what will now be a five-year agreement.

“This is the ultimate encouragement, actually coming alongside what we’re doing and building something together,” Tavárez said.

The new space will be used for “a mix of different things,” making room for New City Neighbors to expand its community supported agriculture (CSA) produce shares, the revenue from which goes to support the nonprofit’s mission. The plot also offers space for New City Neighbors to grow food for local food pantries and employ students while teaching them about sustainable agriculture, food scarcity, civic engagement and more.

The Plainsong Farm space will be one of three growing locations for New City Neighbors, joining a plot at its Leonard Street location and one at Grand Valley State University.

“After the challenges we’ve experienced in the last couple of years, New City Neighbors is looking to develop meaningful partnerships with organizations that want to build on what we have in common: serving our community with a lens on equity and empowerment,” Tavárez said. “Our partnership with Plainsong could not have come at a better time. We’re grateful for the opportunity to create something great together.”

New City Neighbors staff will partner in Plainsong’s Nourish Your Neighbor fresh produce donation program to continue providing that service to the organization’s partner food pantries: North Kent Connect, Grand Rapids Community College’s Student Food Pantry and the Community Food Club

Parish said the new agreement serves as a “milestone” since Plainsong purchased the land it is located on in late 2022 and is now able to lease the space to others. She hopes the New City Neighbors partnership will help expand the farm’s reach over time and provide more people with access to its fresh produce.

“We are very excited and honored to partner with New City,” Parish said. “They are a leader in urban agriculture for the community of Grand Rapids. I personally admire their work and particularly their work with youth. It’s exciting to partner with them.”