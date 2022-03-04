Ottawa County looks to prevent loss of farmland

Ottawa County is investing in its farming community.

The county recently established the MiFarmLink Project, a local support system for Michigan farmers, following the results of surveys that were completed by agricultural landowners about the importance of farmland.

Becky Huttenga, Ottawa County economic development coordinator, said they surveyed 1,600 different landowners in 2019 and found that succession planning, zoning, economic viability (diversifying income) and permanent conservation easement were the four most important topics to them.

The results from the surveys gave way to the MiFarmLink Project and the county launched the MiFarmLink website (mifarmlink.org) last year. It focuses on succession planning and providing resources for younger farmers, including mentorship opportunities.

“The biggest part of the MiFarmLink piece is the land-linking component of it,” Huttenga said. “There are a lot of states in the U.S. that have a farm-link program. It is a place where folks can list their farmland. MiFarmLink asks different questions including what type of tenure arrangement, what is the crop rotation and all the agricultural-related details of the property, and then those seeking farmland can go find it. It offers a better platform and all the surrounding services versus the traditional real estate transaction.”

In addition to linking farmers to farmland, MiFarmLink Project is partnering with McShane & Bowie, a Grand Rapids-based law firm, to help local farmers with succession planning. The law firm is offering farmers free consultations that will guide them in creating a personalized succession plan to protect them, their heirs and their assets.

Huttenga said when there is not a succession plan in place, farmland often is sold and used for other purposes, which results in limited access to farmland and an increase in the price per acre.

“Older farmers who own and control their land, if they don’t have a succession plan in place and they pass away and they have kids and maybe none of them want to come back to the farm or maybe one or two want to come back to the farm and there isn’t a plan, often times that results in the land being sold for full development value and it could be anyone who buys it for any use, not (just) agriculture,” she said. “I think that is where we lose a lot of it, when that transition happens.

“If it is sold at full development value per acre here, and you need 80 (acres) to grow your farm, that is hard for a startup farmer. Farming margins are thin. Capital is a part of the problem with land access, getting that cash flow.”

The MiFarmLink website also provides farmers with information on financial resources.

Although agricultural conservation easement is not one of the primary focuses of the MiFarmLink website, Huttenga said they are working with farmers on preserving their farmland by putting agricultural conservation easements in place, which includes buying the development rights for a specific property. That process reduces the cost of buying land at agricultural value.

“In Ottawa County, it is $3,800 or so per acre versus $7,500 -$8,500 per acre depending on where you are in rural areas,” Huttenga said.

The agricultural conservation easement program also is being used to prevent the conversion of farmland into housing developments.

“Low density rural housing development is responsible for like 40% of the farmland lost nationwide,” Huttenga said. “That was data by the National Farmland Trust. So, the people who want the idyllic house on 10 acres out in the country, that is what’s chewing up our farmland more than anything, which goes back to planning and zoning.

“There are a couple of townships that I am aware of that make me cringe a little bit on (their) willingness to rezone certain properties from ag to rural residential, and you can’t undo that.”

Huttenga said there is another issue that is contributing to the lack of farmland — the lack of shared knowledge between older and younger farmers.

“When those farmers get out (of farming) and they have not transferred that knowledge and farming practices to another farmer, that lack of knowledge and skill loss is a threat,” she said.

To confront that issue, the MiFarmLink land listings option on the website asks current farm owners if they are interested in being a mentor.

Along with having the MiFarmLink website as an asset to farmers and potential farmers, MiFarmLink Project also hosts in-person meetings for individuals to connect and learn more about farming and available resources.