Paddock Place reopens for dinner and brunch

An East Hills eatery and special events venue reopened to the public Friday for dinner and brunch service.

The Gilmore Collection hospitality company reopened Paddock Place, a restaurant and events venue inside a mansion at 1033 Lake Drive SE in Grand Rapids.

Outdoor dining and activities on the gated lawn are expected to resume in the coming weeks and months.

The dinner and brunch menus are largely comprised of new offerings from executive chef Erika Brigham. Additionally, brunch guests will have the option to enjoy build-your-own bloody marys and house mimosa service.

Paddock Place hours are 3-9 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; 3-10 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, with brunch until 3 p.m.; and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. for brunch on Sunday.

The dinner menu can be viewed here and the brunch menu is here.