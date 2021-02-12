Partners offer health screening and contact tracing software for hospitality industry

Local restaurants have a new software option for employee health screening and guest contact tracing, thanks to a new statewide partnership.

The Lansing-based Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association said Wednesday that it is partnering with Midland-based BYOD Inc. — a virtual restaurant manager powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning — to provide employee health screening and contact tracing software to the state’s hospitality industry through BYOD’s Temp Protect and Guest Protect software.

“We are proud to partner with BYOD to provide the best tools available for contact tracing,” said Justin Winslow, president and CEO of the MRLA. “As a Michigan-based company, BYOD leadership understands the complex environment in which restaurants and other businesses operate in our state to ensure the health and safety of customers and employees. Providing employee health screening and guest contact tracing software enables restaurant owners to effectively and securely do their part as we work toward full reintegration.”

Contact tracing

Guest Protect uses any smartphone with a camera to scan a QR code that is unique to the participating operator. The guest enters their name, phone number and email address, which then submits the encrypted data to a secure Amazon Web Services cloud storage environment for retrieval if required by the health department. The process takes less than 20 seconds and can be completed by the guest or the operator. In the first day of use on Nov. 3, more than 400 guests uploaded their data.

“In the restaurant business, people don’t see all the measures that are handled behind the scenes, but they have always trusted the right protocols were in place,” said Dave Dittenber, owner and founder of BYOD. “As we operate within ‘the new normal’ and embrace more public-facing transparency, this technology shows consumers that restaurants are taking the necessary steps to create a safe dining environment.”

Health screening

Temp Protect is a mobile app that health screens staff via a five-question survey and generates a QR code for location scanning. The staff member’s responses are then encrypted and stored in a secure cloud environment and accessible only to the administrator of the account. The process provides a one-day work permit, and staff must recertify daily through the app.

MRLA and BYOD are currently onboarding MRLA members to both platforms at no cost and nonmembers for $25 per month, per location.

People can opt in or view the offer at mrla.org/byod.