Real Seafood Co. opening restaurant in downtown Grand Rapids

A sister restaurant to The Chop House and Palio will bring fresh seafood, a raw bar, steaks and more to a downtown Grand Rapids development.

Real Seafood Co. is coming to 141 Lyon St. NW in downtown Grand Rapids, anchoring and occupying the western corner of the recent retail redevelopment at 111 Lyon, which was completed this spring, according to developer CWD Real Estate Investment.

Construction on the space is starting this fall, and the restaurant is expected to open in spring 2022, a spokesperson for CWD said. Restaurant parking will be available in the Vandenberg Center Ramp.

This will be the chain’s first West Michigan location. Its other restaurants are in Bay City; Ann Arbor; Toledo, Ohio; and Naples, Florida.

The restaurant is replacing the previously announced tenant for that space, Texas de Brazil, a restaurant that withdrew from its lease due to corporate complications surrounding COVID-19.

Real Seafood Co. is a contemporary seafood restaurant that serves a variety of fresh fish, extensive raw bar options, top-grade steaks and more. The restaurant offers private dining, patio seating and happy hour.

“We are excited and committed to procuring the freshest seafood available and providing a memorable guest experience in a unique atmosphere,” said Kevin Gudejko, president and CEO of Real Seafood Co. “Grand Rapids continues to grow, and we’re thrilled to be a part of the next chapter in the city’s development.”

Originally constructed in the 1970s, 111 Lyon remained mostly unchanged over the decades until redevelopment began in 2019, introducing four new retail storefronts to the building while making significant improvements to the site’s accessibility and aesthetic. The improved site includes Americans with Disabilities Act-approved ramps connecting the upper- and lower-level plazas, snowmelt systems in the sidewalk, a new lower-level common area lobby and more.

“It’s been exciting to see things come together at 111 Lyon,” said Scott Wierda, managing partner at CWD Real Estate Investment. “… Real Seafood Co. will provide an excellent dining option to visitors at the surrounding hotels, the convention center and the surrounding corporate offices.”

111 Lyon also recently welcomed the urban grocery concept DGX and a fully renovated Fifth Third Bank branch.