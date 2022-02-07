RedWater announces new restaurant at Muskegon Country Club

Following the acquisition of Muskegon Country Club last year, RedWater Restaurant Group will host a grand opening this spring for the property’s new restaurant concept called Lake Bluff Grille.

RedWater purchased Muskegon Country Club, at 2801 Lakeshore Drive in Muskegon, last summer and has been working on plans to open a new public restaurant and renovate the event venue at its facilities.

The company said it has finalized those plans and will host a grand opening in spring 2022 for the new venues.

The restaurant will be named Lake Bluff Grille after its location on the bluff overlooking Muskegon Lake. Lake Bluff Grille and the renovated Muskegon Country Club event venue will have “outstanding views of the golf course and views of Muskegon Lake from an expansive covered deck,” RedWater said.

There also will be a state-of-the-art indoor golf simulator facility called LiveGolf Studios.

During the past several months, RedWater researched the area and developed a design and restaurant concept the company believes will appeal to the Muskegon community, visitors to the area and current members of Muskegon Country Club. The new restaurant will have a “modern and contemporary interior design with an inviting and warm feel.”

Renovations will include relocating the placement of the restaurant within the building to offer more space for diners; building a large, wraparound bar at the center of the restaurant; adding a feature wine wall with wine locker storage for guests; and expanding and covering the deck for extended access to outdoor dining.

The menu at Lake Bluff Grille will offer new American-style cuisine with a wide range of appetizers, sandwiches and entrees. The menu also will feature a RedWater Restaurants guest favorite — entrees served on 500-degree fire rocks, adding an interactive element to the dining experience. The signature fire rocks allow guests to cook food to the temperature of their liking while keeping their meals hot and flavorful, according to RedWater.

“We are excited to offer a unique dining concept not found anywhere else in Muskegon, combined with an ambiance that is second to none,” said Darren Rehfeld, RedWater’s director of food and beverage. “The unbeatable views of the lake and bluffs from our new patio, paired with Lake Bluff Grille’s delicious food and drink offerings, are sure to impress.”

RedWater’s upgrades to the Muskegon Country Club event venue means it will seat around 150 people indoors and will have added space for weddings and other events on the new covered deck. The deck also will serve as a space to host meetings and small events outside. A new reception courtyard area off the patio will provide additional outdoor event space.

The LiveGolf Studios simulators, available during the fall and winter months, will offer access to more than 100 golf courses, various challenge games, multiple practice ranges and arcade games for a family-friendly experience. LiveGolf Studios will be open to the public, and the simulators will be available as an add-on service for private events.

With the addition of Lake Bluff Grille, RedWater will own and operate 10 restaurants that all are open to the public, seven of which are located at golf clubs and three which stand alone.

“We are thrilled to grow our group yet again and look forward to bringing more jobs and opportunities to the area,” said RedWater COO Craig Smith. “Our well-trained team takes pride in offering great food, service and a relaxed environment within each of our restaurants. We can’t wait to show off the newest addition to our distinguished group of restaurants and golf clubs.”