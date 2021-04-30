RedWater Collection acquiring Muskegon Country Club, reopening its restaurant

The RedWater Collection is adding a Muskegon property to its portfolio of country clubs and will reopen its on-site restaurant this summer.

RedWater, recently rebranded from Watermark Properties, said Wednesday that it signed a purchase agreement to acquire the Muskegon Country Club from MCC Partners LLC.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“On behalf of our ownership group, we are all so excited to have RedWater as the new owners of our historic club and this illustrious property,” said Steve Olsen and Trip Johnson, two members of the MCC Partners ownership team. “We have known RedWater for years and have been impressed with how they operate their business. We knew that when it came time to sell, they were the team we wanted to run and manage our golf, food and beverage operations here at Muskegon Country Club. We are confident that they will take great care of our members and will take this great golf club to a whole new level.”

Founded in 1908, Muskegon Country Club, at 2801 Lakeshore Drive in Muskegon, was designed by Donald Ross, a renowned golf course architect, and has hosted numerous championship golf tournaments, including the Regional Qualifying Rounds for the U.S. Open, the Michigan Amateur Championships and many more.

Muskegon Country Club sits on 130 acres of virgin dunes that run between Lake Michigan and Muskegon Lake and boasts a private 18-hole golf course and member services including a golf shop, practice facility, pool and clubhouse.

The facility also houses a restaurant situated on the bluff overlooking Muskegon Lake, previously called SE4SONS Gastropub, which closed last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. RedWater plans to rebrand and reopen the restaurant this summer. It will be open to the public and members.

RedWater will retain the existing staff, including Stephany Pawlowski, director of golf, and Jeff Hopkins, course superintendent. The professional staff at Muskegon Country Club, according to RedWater’s management, “have done a fabulous job of providing members and guests with an exceptional experience and will continue to do so.”

The RedWater Collection said it is excited to soon be able to welcome everyone to experience golf membership and public dining at its newest property.

“As we add great clubs to our organization, we want to ensure that the additions continue to enhance the value of membership for all RedWater members, as well as provide outstanding dining for our members and the public at all of our golf clubs and other restaurant locations,” RedWater COO Craig Smith said.

Muskegon Country Club will be one of five private golf clubs and three public golf clubs owned and operated by RedWater. Its private clubs include Muskegon Country Club, StoneWater Country Club, Sunnybrook Country Club, Thousand Oaks Golf Club and Watermark Country Club. Macatawa Golf Club, Ravines Golf Club and The Golf Club at Thornapple Pointe are its public golf clubs with memberships available if desired.

The other restaurants in RedWater’s portfolio — all open to the public — include RedRock Grille at Macatawa Golf Club and Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant in Holland; Cork Wine & Grille and Vintage Prime & Seafood at Watermark Country Club in Cascade Township; FireRock Grille at StoneWater Country Club in Caledonia; Rush Creek Bistro at Sunnybrook Country Club in Grandville; Reds at Thousand Oaks Golf Club in Plainfield Township; and Gravity Taphouse Grille in Grand Rapids.

In addition, RedWater offers at all of its locations event spaces for large and small business meetings, private events and wedding receptions.