Restaurant group opens Olga’s Fresh Grille in Alpine Township

A fast-casual version of Olga’s Kitchen opened Friday in Alpine Township.

Livonia-based Team Schostak Family Restaurants (TSFR), which owns and operates the Olga’s Kitchen brand, hosted a grand opening at 10 a.m. for Olga’s Fresh Grille, the brand’s “enhanced, fast-casual model,” at 4064 Alpine Ave. NW in Alpine Township’s Comstock Park neighborhood.

This is the first West Michigan location for Olga’s Fresh Grille and the third overall with the others in Troy and Royal Oak.

Olga’s Fresh Grille features a limited menu of fresh-ingredient options, including The Original Olga, The Olga Salad and Olga’s Snackers.

“Olga’s Kitchen has been in Woodland Mall with a traditional family dining model for 43 years, and we are thrilled to be opening our first fast-casual Olga’s Fresh Grille restaurant in the area,” said Mark Schostak, executive chair of TSFR. “… This is an exciting milestone as we introduce our loyal guests to an enhanced experience in West Michigan. We look forward to serving our busy, on-the-go community at our new location with the menu items guests have come to know and love.”

To celebrate the new Olga’s Fresh Grille location, Olga’s Kitchen recently honored greater Grand Rapids-area community members who have persevered during a challenging year. Olga’s Feed A Hero program surprised Kenowa Hills, Rockford and Comstock Park high schools with more than 250 boxed lunches for their commitment to students and the community during a tough year. The Feed a Hero program has served more than 11,000 meals since launching in spring 2020.

Olga’s Fresh Grille has formed a team but is still hiring. Those interested can text OLGA to 25000 or visit Olga’s website to apply.