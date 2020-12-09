Restaurant group spending $18M on Wendy’s upgrades in Michigan

An east side restaurant company said it will invest $18 million to upgrade 49 Wendy’s locations across the state and create 300 jobs.

Livonia-based TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants (TSFR) said Tuesday that it will make the upgrades over the next six years in 50 cities and towns across the state’s Lower Peninsula.

TEAM Schostak’s first Wendy’s upgrade is underway in Clare, with an expected reopening in January. The company said future renovations will take place at Wendy’s locations in Lansing, Canton and Hastings in 2021.

TSFR is doing the renovations as part of the Wendy’s brand’s ongoing, nationwide “image activation” initiative to remake restaurants for the future with smaller footprints, enhanced technology and increased customer amenities.

“We are eager to create employment opportunities and invest in the Michigan communities where we do business, particularly during these uncertain times,” said Mark Schostak, executive chair of TSFR. “We’ve worked hard to build our reputation as a leader in attracting, developing and retaining talented people. We’re proud to continue that tradition as we remake our Wendy’s restaurants for the future and continue to build our portfolio of great, quick-service concepts in Michigan.”

The restaurant group plans to celebrate newly renovated Wendy’s restaurants with community fundraisers, ribbon-cuttings, grand reopening promotions and more. As each Wendy’s reopens, TEAM Schostak will support local civic and charitable organizations in each community.

TSFR

With roots dating to the early 1980s, TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants is a family-owned restaurant group with a portfolio of 161 casual dining, quick service and family dining restaurants throughout the state of Michigan, including 63 Applebee’s, 24 Olga’s Kitchen restaurants, 11 MOD Pizza restaurants and seven Del Taco restaurants.

In May 2019, TSFR acquired 56 Wendy’s locations across Michigan.