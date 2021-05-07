Revolution Farms partners with national brand to expand availability

Revolution Farms, a Caledonia-based indoor greenhouse farm, is partnering with Edible Garden, a national brand that works with local hydroponic growers across the United States, to co-brand its lettuce in more than 120 Meijer stores across Michigan and northern Indiana.

Edible Garden will offer Revolution Farms lettuce greens and salad mixes, including baby romaine, crisp green leaf, arugula blend and spring mix, and sell them under the Edible Garden label in stores. The packaging and distribution of the Edible Garden products will take place at Revolution Farms’ 3-acre farm.

“We hear it every day, people are tired of lettuce that is wilted and soggy before they take it off the shelf,” said John Green, founder and CEO of Revolution Farms. “By partnering with Edible Garden and quadrupling the number of Meijer stores that carry our product, we can ensure more consumers have access to fresher, Michigan-grown lettuce all year long. Ninety-five percent of lettuce in stores comes from the West Coast, which means it has already traveled on a truck for days to even get to our state. Revolution Farms’ lettuce is fresher, more nutritious, lasts longer and is grown more sustainably than any other brand available this widely in Michigan.”

In March, Revolution Farms began planting in 2 additional acres of growing space, tripling the farm’s growing capacity to 1.5 million pounds per year for 2021. The indoor farm uses agriculture technologies, including an automated seed-to-harvest system to produce year-round.

“Revolution Farms was built upon the benefits of local sourcing and providing the highest quality products to consumers,” said Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden. “That aligns perfectly with Edible Garden’s zero-waste inspired mandate to reduce food miles, as their greens will go straight from their farm to Meijer distribution centers in Michigan in just a day or two.”