Saugatuck adds social district for the spring

The Saugatuck Douglas Area Convention and Visitors Bureau debuted a new social district in Saugatuck’s riverfront shopping district area to spur spending at area businesses and restaurants this spring.

The new social district, which is now open, lets visitors enjoy food, drinks and socializing from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily. The social district pilot will remain open until May 24.

“Our mission at the Saugatuck Douglas CVB is to promote our unique offerings to encourage travel and visitation to our area,” said Lisa Mize, executive director of the Saugatuck Douglas Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “The new social district gives us an additional opportunity to drive and increase visitation to our retailers, bars and restaurants during a challenging shoulder season. We hope that the social district, along with the pop-up patios that allow for more outdoor dining, will continue to add to our visitor experience to explore our area in a fun, safe, social setting.”

Saugatuck has 20 eligible restaurants, bars and breweries within the boundaries of the downtown social district that can participate. Businesses must apply and receive a permit from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to sell to-go drinks. Drinks must be in designated containers that feature Saugatuck’s social district logo and the logo of the business.

Retail shops within the social district will have the option of allowing people to bring their to-go drinks inside with a city-provided sign for their windows.