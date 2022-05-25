Social House Kitchen & Bar opening second location

1 of 3

A downtown Grand Rapids new American-style restaurant is expanding to a lakeshore town.

Social House Kitchen & Bar — a new American, gastropub-style restaurant at 25 Ottawa Ave. SW in downtown Grand Rapids — said Tuesday, May 24, it is planning to open a second location this month at 248 Broadway St. in South Haven.

The original location, established in 2019, offers an extensive food menu and full bar in a casual environment, with happy hour specials and live music on weekends. The restaurant said it is planning to bring the same gastropub and nightlife vibes to the beach town of South Haven.

“Staple food items will remain on the menu, but our new head chef will have culinary freedom to introduce new recipes, (about) which we are very excited,” said Mandi Sala, director of operations for Social House.

The new location features large garage doors on the main floor to give guests an “outdoor feel,” and it also includes a spacious, second-story patio. Custom interior artwork pays tribute to South Haven’s iconic pier.

Like it has for other restaurants, Sala said finding staff has been a challenge. Interviews currently are being held to hire kitchen staff, bartenders, servers, support staff and a general manager.

Those interested in applying can email socialhousesouth@gmail.com.

The restaurant’s grand opening date will be announced soon at socialhousesouth.com.