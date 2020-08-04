SpartanNash adds three stores to Flashfood pilot

SpartanNash is adding more stores to its pilot program for an app that lets customers purchase food nearing its best-by date for up to half off.

The Byron Center-based grocery chain said it is adding three West Michigan Family Fare stores to the Flashfood pilot program — the stores at 6370 Lake Michigan Drive in Allendale, 993 Butternut Drive in Holland and 1185 S. Washington Ave. in Holland.

The Flashfood app allows customers and community nonprofits to purchase food nearing its best-by date at savings of up to 50% off. Eligible items include meat, produce, seafood, deli and bakery products.

Eight Family Fare stores now offer the Flashfood app, including the above three, as well as:

2245 84th St. SW in Byron Center

1415 E. Fulton St. in Grand Rapids

2755 Lake Michigan Drive NW in Grand Rapids

1225 Leonard St. NE in Grand Rapids

6127 Kalamazoo Ave. SE in Kentwood

Through the partnership, Family Fare shoppers can download the Flashfood app and browse grocery deals. Purchases are made directly from the shoppers’ phone and picked up from the Flashfood area in participating Family Fare stores.

Select Family Fare locations have participated with the Flashfood program since February 2020, diverting more than 8,000 pounds of food and saving customers thousands of dollars during that time.

“At Family Fare, our goal is to help our customers save time and money with each trip to the store, and Flashfood helps us accomplish both, all while helping reduce our environmental footprint,” said Matt Bennett, director, retail consumer innovation at SpartanNash.

Flashfood is a Toronto-based mobile app that operates in more than 450 grocery locations throughout Canada, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The mobile app is free and available on iOS and Android.

After downloading the Flashfood app, customers can select a participating Family Fare store, choose the items they want to purchase and pay for them directly on the app, then pick up their items and confirm their order at the customer service counter. The purchased food is stored at the front of each participating Family Fare in refrigerators and on storage racks until the buyer picks them up.