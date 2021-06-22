SpartanNash expands benefits for Fast Lane subscribers

The Byron Center-based grocery retailer and distributor SpartanNash is expanding the benefits available for its Fast Lane subscribers.

Annual Fast Lane subscriptions are available for $49 per year and include free, unlimited curbside pickup at any SpartanNash store that offers Fast Lane online grocery shopping (a $4.95-per-order savings). Now, Fast Lane subscribers can save more with half-off delivery in available locations (an additional $4.95-per-order savings).

SpartanNash said the program could save shoppers an hour per week (based on two grocery trips each week), in addition to $465 per year on pick fees (based on two picks per week vs. nonsubscriber additional fee of $4.95; takes out $49 cost of subscription) and $208 per year on home delivery fees (based on one delivery per week vs. nonsubscriber additional fee of $4.95; takes out $49 cost of subscription).

Also new to Fast Lane are exclusive monthly bonus savings from different areas of the store. Offers for June include:

10% off Our Family products (excluding dairy)

5 cents off fuel on every Fast Lane transaction

15% off Daisy Cottage Cheese

15% off Coffee-Mate liquid creamers

15% off Kellogg’s crackers

20% off Jack’s frozen pizzas

15% off Kellogg’s Pop-Tarts

15% off select Chobani products

“Fast Lane is already a great value for our store guests — offering the same in-store prices without needing to even step foot in an aisle — but now, we’re taking it to a whole new level with these perks,” said Brian Holt, vice president of marketing. “As a Fast Lane subscriber, you have access to our team of dedicated personal shoppers, great benefits and exclusive savings, all for less than a dollar a week.”

Sixty-eight SpartanNash stores in Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin offer Fast Lane as an online shopping option for Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, Family Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Dan’s Supermarket, Forest Hills Foods and Ada Fresh Market store guests.