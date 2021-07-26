SpartanNash Foundation raises $330K for veteran services organizations

The SpartanNash Foundation raised $330,000 for three separate organizations that serve veterans through its latest retail scan campaign.

The charitable arm of Byron Center-based SpartanNash said last week that it raised the sum — which will be divided equally between Team Red, White & Blue, Operation Homefront, and Honor and Remember — through a donation campaign between June 30 and July 13.

“As a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges throughout the world, SpartanNash sees firsthand the sacrifices our servicemen and women make every day to protect our freedoms,” said David Sisk, senior vice president and president of SpartanNash’s military division. “We are proud to join our patriotic partners to support these heroes in the communities we serve.”

Between June 30 and July 13, store guests who visited any participating SpartanNash-owned retail store or fuel center had the opportunity to donate $1, $5 or $10 at any checkout lane or round up their total to the nearest dollar to support Team RWB, Operation Homefront and Honor and Remember. More than 145 stores participated in the foundation scan, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket.

“In addition to this fundraiser, SpartanNash provides financial support, product donations and volunteer hours to military and veteran organizations throughout the year. SpartanNash also has earned recognition for being a military-friendly and veteran-friendly employer,” Sisk said.

Since 2016, the SpartanNash Foundation has raised and granted more than $1.7 million for its patriotic partners through fundraising campaigns benefiting veterans service organizations including Give an Hour, Fisher House Foundation, Blue Star Mothers of America and Disabled Veterans National Foundation.

More information about the SpartanNash Foundation is here.