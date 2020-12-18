SpartanNash Foundation raises $400K for hunger relief

The SpartanNash Foundation is funneling $400,000 into hunger relief efforts in 14 states, including Michigan.

The charitable arm of Byron Center-based grocery store chain SpartanNash on Tuesday said its recent scan campaign to provide hunger relief raised $320,070 to support more than 100 local food pantries and food banks in Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Customers and SpartanNash associates joined the company in raising funds between Oct. 28 and Nov. 8 with 100% of proceeds going directly to the local community partners.

In addition to the scan campaign, the SpartanNash Foundation also granted $5,000 to food pantries near SpartanNash food distribution and MDV distribution centers in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia. In total, $80,000 will be granted to 16 food pantries, bringing the foundation’s total impact this holiday season to $400,000, equivalent to 4 million meals.

“This year, more than ever, it is critical to ensure families are able to put food on their tables, and these funds will go a long way in providing hunger relief where it’s needed most,” said Meredith Gremel, vice president of corporate affairs and communications and the executive director of the SpartanNash Foundation. “The generosity of our store guests and company associates is astounding, and it allows the SpartanNash Foundation to provide vital funds to more than 100 local food pantries and food banks this holiday season.”

During the SpartanNash Foundation’s scan campaign, customers who visited any participating SpartanNash-owned retail store or fuel center between Oct. 28 and Nov. 8 had the opportunity to donate $1, $5 or $10 or round up to the nearest dollar at any checkout lane, supporting local food pantries and food banks in the communities where the funds were raised.

The campaign also raised awareness for the foundation’s food bank and food pantry partners, sharing the need for hunger relief with more than 3 million individuals during the 12-day scan.

Each store selected the local community food partner its campaign would support, ensuring the scan to end hunger would have a significant local impact.

“Nearly 14 million U.S. households were food insecure at some point during 2019,” Gremel said. “As a company that takes food places, we understand the importance of having healthy, affordable food that is accessible to everyone, and we are proud to support our local food banks and food pantries as they build stronger communities.”

More than 100 local food pantries will receive monetary support thanks to the scan to end hunger.

Top fundraising efforts included $14,549 granted to God’s Kitchen on behalf of Forest Hills Foods, D&W Fresh Market and Family Fare stores in Grand Rapids; and $7,938 granted to the Food Bank of South Central Michigan on behalf of Family Fare stores in Marshall, Urbandale, Delton and Battle Creek

A complete list of participating stores and their partner pantries can be found at spartannash.com/retail-scan.