SpartanNash hires chief supply chain officer

SpartanNash hired a senior vice president to oversee its supply chain.

The Byron Center-based grocery chain and distributor said Tuesday that it hired David Petko as senior vice president and chief supply chain officer. His first day was Monday. He reports directly to Tony Sarsam, SpartanNash’s president and CEO.

Petko has 25 years of supply chain and distribution logistics experience in roles of increasing leadership responsibility, including serving as SVP of supply chain for C&S Wholesale Grocers from 2019-21.

“David is a results-oriented executive with the energy and passion for challenge and a commitment to enhancing profitability while maintaining a laser focus on customer expectations and building the capabilities of the team,” Sarsam said. “This is in direct alignment with our people-first culture and strategic plan. His proven track record of transformational leadership, improved customer and associate satisfaction and driving top-line sales growth and bottom-line cost savings will be an asset to our organization.”

In his new role, Petko will have full responsibility for all aspects of SpartanNash’s supply chain management, including warehousing, forecasting, planning, sourcing, procurement, inventory control, transportation, logistics, engineering, budgets and business plans. He will work with the SpartanNash executive leadership team in developing and executing strategic plans to strengthen relationships with suppliers. He also will be responsible for driving efficiencies and cost savings throughout the supply chain and distribution operations in addition to growing SpartanNash’s national distribution network.

Petko has more than 11 years of supply chain and distribution logistics experience with C&S Wholesale Grocers, culminating with driving operational efficiencies, safety, associate engagement, customer focus and innovative problem-solving throughout the supply chain. He also served as regional vice president of operations (2014-19), senior director ES3/D2S (2013-14), director of operations (2012-13) and general manager of two facilities (2009-12) at C&S.

From 2000-06, Petko held several leadership roles with DHL Express, including the development of new state-of-the-art hubs, innovative process improvement to drive cost-per-unit transportation and labor costs, and driving rapid customer growth.

Petko is a 1996 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy.