SpartanNash hires new chief legal officer

SpartanNash will welcome a new leader for its legal functions next week.

The Byron Center-based grocery company said Monday, Nov. 1, it hired Ileana McAlary as senior vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary, effective Nov. 15.

McAlary will lead the company’s legal functions and report to SpartanNash President and CEO Tony Sarsam.

“Ileana brings broad-based corporate, transactional, regulatory compliance, risk mitigation and management experience across multiple industries and international markets,” Sarsam said. “As a company that serves food retailers in all 50 states and in many overseas locations, Ileana’s expertise will be invaluable. We are thrilled to welcome her to SpartanNash as we continue building out our executive leadership team and working to advance our people-first culture for our family of 19,000 associates.”

McAlary joins SpartanNash from Wolverine Worldwide, where she most recently served as the vice president, associate general counsel and compliance officer. Prior to Wolverine Worldwide, McAlary held roles as senior counsel at Meijer, as corporate counsel III at Amway Corporation and as an attorney at the Miller Johnson law firm.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in international relations and business from Grand Valley State University and a juris doctor in law from Wayne State University.

McAlary’s appointment follows the retirement of Kathleen Mahoney, SpartanNash executive vice president and chief legal officer, who served SpartanNash for 17 years. Mahoney played a key role in negotiating and closing the 2013 merger between Nash Finch and Spartan Stores, forming SpartanNash.

“We are most grateful to our longtime leader and friend Kathy Mahoney for her service to SpartanNash,” Sarsam said. “Her contributions to our company and industry are countless, and we offer our warmest wishes in her next chapter.”