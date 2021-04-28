SpartanNash hires VP of communications

SpartanNash hired an executive to lead internal and external communications and serve as executive director of the SpartanNash Foundation.

The Byron Center-based grocery chain SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) said Monday that the company appointed Adrienne Chance as vice president, communications. In this role, she will lead the vision, strategy and implementation of SpartanNash’s approach to internal and external communications, reporting to president and CEO Tony Sarsam.

Additionally, she will oversee government and corporate affairs responsibilities and serve as executive director of the SpartanNash Foundation.

“Communication plays a critical role in supporting SpartanNash customers, associates and other key stakeholders,” Sarsam said. “Adrienne Chance brings valuable experience leading communications for B2B and B2C high-volume, multiunit operations across the consumer-packaged goods and food and beverage industries. What’s more, she has extensive experience in fostering culture, driving associate engagement, brand building and leading teams through change. We are delighted to welcome her to the SpartanNash family.”

Chance replaces Meredith Gremel, who retired as vice president, corporate affairs and communications, and executive director of the SpartanNash Foundation this month.

Prior to joining SpartanNash, Chance served as senior director of corporate communications for Dallas-based Borden Dairy Company. She also established the communications department and served as director of corporate communications for Topgolf Entertainment Group, which earned her recognition as a 2017 Top Woman in PR by PR News.

Chance is the sixth new executive to join SpartanNash since the company appointed Sarsam as president and CEO last September. Previously announced new hires include CFO Jason Monaco; Chief Strategy Officer Masiar Tayebi; Chief Supply Chain Officer David Petko; Vice President of Environmental Health and Safety Greg Molloy; and Vice President of Talent, Diversity and Inclusion Shaquanda Gordon.