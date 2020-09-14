SpartanNash names new president and CEO

After more than a year of interim leadership, SpartanNash appointed its next president and CEO.

The Byron Center-based grocery chain said Monday it hired Tony Sarsam to lead the organization, replacing interim President and CEO Dennis Eidson. Sarsam will assume his new role and join the board of directors Sept. 21.

“On behalf of our board, the SpartanNash executive leadership team and the company’s family of 19,000 associates, we’d like to thank Dennis for his leadership and commitment to the company since he joined SpartanNash in 2003, and particularly these past 13 months serving in his interim role. The board is confident that we have found an exemplary successor to Dennis in Tony Sarsam, and we look forward to a bright future for SpartanNash,” said Doug Hacker, lead independent director.

Eidson will continue in his role as board chair and will serve as executive chair for 30 days to ensure a smooth transition with Sarsam.

“We are extremely confident we have recruited an exceptional leader to continue the legacy of our company as a trusted provider of grocery products,” Eidson said. “Not only does Tony possess the background and expertise to lead SpartanNash in the coming years, his core values and history of visionary thinking and strategic execution are in direct alignment to achieve our vision to be a best-in-class business that feels local, where relationships matter.”

Sarsam said he is “honored and humbled” to be selected for the role.

“I think of SpartanNash as over 100 years young with a rich history and a promising future. I am looking forward to working with our 19,000 dedicated associates to further strengthen our company and extend our success well into the future,” he said.

Sarsam has a blend of consumer products and supply chain expertise in the food industry.

He most recently served as CEO of Borden Dairy Company, where he led business growth and positive trends in a challenging industry. He successfully led Borden through its recent restructuring to position the company for future growth before his departure in July.

Prior to Borden, Sarsam served as CEO of Ready Pac Foods, delivering a 60% revenue increase in less than five years.

Before that, Sarsam served for over 20 years in roles of increasing leadership at PepsiCo before joining Nestlé, where he served for three years as president of Nestlé’s Direct Store Delivery Company, a $4.5 billion pizza and ice cream business.

Sarsam holds a master’s degree in management from Stanford University and a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Arizona State University.