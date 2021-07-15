SpartanNash opening micro-fulfillment center

SpartanNash is set to open a 55,000-square-foot center to fulfill Fast Lane orders for customers of 24 West Michigan grocery stores.

The Byron Center-based grocery chain said Wednesday that it will host a grand opening July 26 for its new micro-fulfillment center at 5199 68th St. SE in Caledonia.

The facility will hold 16,000 products and pick and pack Fast Lane orders for 24 Ada Fresh Market, D&W Fresh Market, Family Fare and Forest Hills Foods stores throughout West Michigan, primarily in the Grand Rapids and Holland area.

“Fast Lane has been a tremendous value-add for our store guests as the pandemic heightened the importance of safe, efficient grocery shopping, pickup and delivery,” said Tony Sarsam, SpartanNash president and CEO. “The micro-fulfillment center is an exciting investment designed to further elevate the Fast Lane shopping experience as we strive to continuously improve our fulfillment speed and product availability.”

Fast Lane — which is celebrating its fourth anniversary this month — is the company’s proprietary online grocery shopping service. Fast Lane orders are fulfilled by SpartanNash personal shoppers who communicate with customers via text messaging.

The micro-fulfillment center will support more than 1,000 Fast Lane orders daily once fully operational, more than doubling current Fast Lane order capabilities, SpartanNash said. Once a Fast Lane order is picked and packed at the micro-fulfillment center, it will be delivered either directly to a store for curbside pickup or to the shopper’s home.

“We look forward to delivering an even higher level of quality and convenience to our store guests than they already enjoy with Fast Lane,” said Tom Swanson, SpartanNash executive vice president and general manager, corporate retail. “The technology and design of the MFC will allow us to be three to four times more efficient than fulfilling orders in-store. The new process increases our already great service effectiveness and gives our Fast Lane customers even more variety and assortment — all benefits we’re excited to introduce as a result of the MFC.”

Fast Lane orders can be placed through shopthefastlane.com.