SpartanNash reformulates Our Family cheese line

A locally based grocery and food distribution chain has reimagined the recipes for its brand of cheeses sold in independent grocery stores across the nation.

Byron Center-based SpartanNash recently said it gave its Our Family cheese products that are available in the dairy section of SpartanNash-supplied retailers — including shreds, slices, snack bars, bites and Parmesan — a new design and taste.

“During the pandemic, Americans had to get creative to keep meals at home interesting. Given the versatility of cheese, as both an integral ingredient and nutritious snack, we’ve seen an expansion of cheese consumption over the past two years,” said Amy McClellan, SpartanNash senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “We leveraged insights from shoppers and food retailer customers to develop new products in our test kitchens, and we will continue to find innovative ways to improve Our Family products.”

Many of the new Our Family cheese offerings have been reformulated to “optimize” taste, SpartanNash said. The shredded cheese features a new recipe designed to deliver “a richer, more satisfying taste.” All Our Family cheeses are rBST-free and use premium ingredients, the company said.

Shoppers will be able to identify the new packaging by the bright colors and new window shapes designed to integrate the product with the artwork. The new packaging also offers a QR code that links to a web page featuring a recipe that uses the product as an ingredient.

Our Family is SpartanNash’s leading popular brand for the more than 2,100 independent grocery stores it supplies. Retailers can get a full portfolio of OwnBrands products, including Our Family cheese, through SpartanNash.

More information about the new cheese products is at ourfamilyfoods.com.